Seng Wong Beo Temple

Tucked behind red gates next to the Tanjong Pagar MRT station, this temple, seldom visited by tourists, is dedicated to the Chinese City God, who is not only responsible for the well-being of the metropolis but also for guiding the souls of the dead to the underworld. It's also notable as the only temple in Singapore that still performs ghost marriages, helping parents of children who died young arrange a marriage for their deceased loved one in the afterlife.