Thian Hock Keng Mural

Spanning 44m, this mural, painted by Singaporean artist Yip Yew Chong (accountant by weekday, artist by weekend), tells the story of Singapore's early Hokkien immigrants. You'll find it on the outside rear wall of the Thian Hock Keng Temple; start from the right end and follow the immigrants' story, from leaving China to arriving in Singapore, and the sacrifices, hardships and joys they experienced along the way.

This isn't the artist's only mural; others can be found all over the island from Changi Village to Tiong Bahru to the National Museum of Singapore, and Yip is still going. Make sure to check his website for locations, and for even more fun, check out his street art trail on the LocoMole app or follow him on Instagram (@yipyewchong) to see how fans interact with these Singaporean heritage scenes.