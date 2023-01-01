See into Singapore's future at this interactive city-planning exhibition, which provides compelling insight into the government's resolute policies of land reclamation, high-rise housing and meticulous urban planning. At the time of research the gallery was closed for a revamp; however, a number of temporary exhibits and the island-wide model will remain available for viewing. At the time of research, the main gallery was set to reopen in early 2019.
Singapore City Gallery
Chinatown & the CBD
