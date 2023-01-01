Singapore Musical Box Museum

Walk through music history and be captivated by the exquisite melodies of these antique music boxes, some more than 200 years old. Peer into the inner workings of the very first, and rather basic, boxes all the way through to cupboard-sized, multi-instrument music makers. One was even destined for the Titanic but missed the boat! There's something for everyone; the older generations will love the old-time tunes, and youngsters will marvel at what the first iPod looked like.