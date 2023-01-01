Now the home of trendy restaurants and entertainment hot spots, including famed Whitegrass and exotic Coriander Leaf, neo-classical Chijmes was once a Catholic convent, private residence, girl's school, and orphanage. The intricate Anglo-French Gothic chapel, complete with stained-glass windows and five-storey high spire, is now one of Singapore's most sought-after wedding reception venues. On Victoria St you'll find the orphanage's Gate of Hope, where babies and children were left in hope of a second chance in life.