Singapore’s S$600 million Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay offers a nonstop program of international and local performances, and free outdoor performances. Book tickets through Sistic. The controversial aluminium shades – which have been compared to flies’ eyes, melting honeycomb and two upturned durians – reference Asian reed-weaving geometries and maximise natural light. Since its opening in 2002, the building has slowly but surely become accepted as part of the local landscape.

Performing home of the esteemed Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO), this architecturally striking arts centre includes an 1800-seat state-of-the-art concert hall, a 1940-seat theatre, and an action-packed program spanning music, theatre and dance from local and international ensembles. Check the website for upcoming events, which include regular free concerts, and don't miss an evening tipple at sultry rooftop bar Orgo.