Abundance III

This giant bronze ring by architect-turned-artist Sun Yu-Li creates optical illusions and seems to get smaller or larger depending on where you stand.

Nearby Colonial District, the Quays & Marina Bay attractions

2. Civilian War Memorial

0.15 MILES

This 67m-high memorial is dedicated to the civilian victims of the Japanese occupation of Singapore. The four pillars represent the shared suffering of…

3. Fountain of Wealth

0.2 MILES

Declared the World's Largest Fountain (though not Most Attractive) in the Guinness Book of Records in 1998, the Fountain of Wealth has since had its title…

4. Six Brushstrokes

0.2 MILES

Swing by to check out these six aluminium sculptures by pop artist Roy Lichtenstein.

5. Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay

0.23 MILES

Singapore’s S$600 million Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay offers a nonstop program of international and local performances, and free outdoor performances…

6. Raffles Hotel

0.25 MILES

Although its resplendent lobby is only accessible to hotel and restaurant guests, Singapore's most iconic slumber palace is worth a quick visit for its…

7. Seeds

0.3 MILES

This large granite sculpture is by Singaporean sculpture Han Sai Por.

8. MINT Museum of Toys

0.3 MILES

Nostalgia rules at this slinky ode to playtime, its four skinny floors home to over 50,000 vintage toys. You'll see everything from rare Flash Gordon…