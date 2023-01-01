Singaporean ingenuity in action, Marina Barrage is both a flood-control dam of the Marina Channel and a gorgeous park with commanding skyline views. The on-site Sustainable Singapore Gallery (9am to 6pm Wednesday to Monday), includes fascinating photos and archival footage of the Singapore River before its extreme makeover, as well as a nifty working model of the Marina Barrage itself. The park's lawn is dotted with locals flying their colourful kites.