Sri Thendayuthapani Temple

Also known as the Chettiar Hindu Temple, the open-walled, blue-green temple was completed in 1984, replacing a temple built by Indian chettiars (moneylenders). Dedicated to the hindu God of War, Lord Sri Thendayuthapani (also known as Lord Murugan), the temple is the end point for a colourful, wince-inducing street parade during the Thaipusam festival: to show their devotion, many participants pierce their bodies with hooks and skewers.