Hong San See Temple

Perched on a small hill, this imposing Chinese temple dates back to 1913. Its sloping tiled roofs and ornamented columns are southern Chinese in style, while the gilded woodcarvings adorning the inner doors are particularly impressive. In the main hall you'll find an altar dedicated to patron deity Guang Ze Zun Wang (the God of Fortune), and secondary altars to Cheng Huang (the City God), Xuan Tian Shang Di (the Supreme Lord of the Dark Heaven) and Guanyin (the Goddess of Mercy).

The verses penned on the rear columns are by the late Chinese poet and calligrapher Pan Shou.