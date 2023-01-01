When Raffles rolled into Singapore, locals steered clear of Fort Canning Hill, then called Bukit Larangan (Forbidden Hill), out of respect for the sacred shrine of Sultan Iskandar Shah, ancient Singapura's last ruler. Today the hill is better known as Fort Canning Park, a lush retreat from the hot streets below. Take a stroll in the shade of truly enormous trees, amble through the spice garden or ponder Singapore's wartime defeat at the Battlebox museum, the former command post of the British during WWII.

Fort Canning Park hosts several outdoor events and concerts throughout the year, including Ballet under the Stars (July) and Films at the Fort (August).