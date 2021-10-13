Lonely Planet may earn a commission from affiliate links on our site. All recommendations and reviews reflect our own independent opinions.

Singapore’s allure goes well beyond its luxe hotels, manicured gardens and world-class airport, and a maturing local identity peeks through if you know where to look.

The island nation is a realm of perpetual contrasts, hurtling into the future with ultramodern architecture and lightning-fast efficiency. Yet just beyond the bustling thoroughfares are buzzing village markets alive with chatter, pockets of lush jungle where hornbills swoop overhead, kaleidoscopic smoky temples and streets lined with pastel-hued heritage shophouses. One moment you’re gazing up at a sky garden floating above the city; the next, you’re wandering a quiet backstreet steeped in history.

To find your way to these enchanting corners, start with this list of the best places to visit in Singapore. It opens with Mandai Wildlife Reserve, which has completed the installation of yet another of its pioneering habitats – this one 10 years in the making. Then continue to the unique enclaves, refreshing parks and rural communities tucked into this urban dynamo.

For more trip ideas and planning tips, check out Lonely Planet’s Singapore guidebook.

1. Mandai Wildlife Reserve

Best for kids

Rainforest Wild Adventure at Mandai Wildlife Reserve. Danny Ye/Shutterstock

Advertisement

Surrounded by the lush Central Catchment Region, the Mandai Wildlife Reserve is a world-class conservation hub with five wildlife parks, two nature-themed attractions and public green spaces. The always innovating complex opened the world’s first nocturnal zoo exhibit in 1994, the only river-themed version in Asia in 2014 and Bird Paradise, sheltering 3500 feathery residents, in 2023. Now it has completed an expansion of Rainforest Wild Adventure – a decade-long endeavor – which spreads across 20 hectares, with habitats inspired by the rainforests of Asia and Africa.

The entire complex is heaven for active families. Little ones can run free at the Singapore Zoo’s colorful KidzWorld, with slides, swings and a carousel. At the acclaimed Night Safari, the interactive Creatures of the Night show features the otter, raccoon dog and bearded pig (book online 2 hours before the start time). River Wonders’ Amazon River Quest boat ride swooshes gently past roaming jaguars, tapirs and giant anteaters (check to make sure that the kids satisfy the height limit). Find a treetop playground and a children’s water-play area in Bird Paradise. And adrenaline seekers can try the Canopy Jump at Rainforest Wild Adventure, a free fall from a tower 13m or 20m high.

Planning tip: If you plan to visit more than one park, save money with a multipark pass. Tickets are valid for 5 days from the first park visit and allow one-time entry to each park.

Read more: Best Things to Do in Singapore with Kids

2. Rail Corridor

Best for hiking

The Rail Corridor along Bukit Timah Rd. tristan tan/Shutterstock

The 24km Rail Corridor is Singapore’s first long-distance trail, connecting Singapore and Malaysia via a contiguous green spine populated by more than 52,000 native trees and shrubs and some endangered animal species. Of its three sections, the central trail (4km) is the most popular, packing in features like steel bridges and restored stations. The southern trail (10km) is less scenic – its main appeal is the Clementi Forest. On the northern trail (10km), north of the Hillview station, hikers cross the real countryside of Singapore.

Start the northern trail at Kranji Node, across the road from the Kranji MRT station. It’s an easy, shaded walk on flat ground. As you progress toward the Hillview stretch, you’ll traverse an elevated ridgeline to reach a 6m-high lookout deck offering views of the Singapore Quarry and Bukit Timah Nature Reserve. You’ll likely see long-tailed macaques and monitor lizards along the trail; observe from a distance and don’t feed them.

Planning tip: Visit early to make the most of mild morning temperatures. Wear proper hiking shoes, as the trail can get muddy. A sun hat, sunscreen and plenty of water are essential.

Read more: Best Time to Go to Singapore

3. Little India

Best for Indian food

Deity statues and carved furniture at a Little India shop. Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock

Originally a settlement of immigrants, the Little India of today is a sensory feast. Affordable, authentic Indian cuisine is the neighborhood’s star attraction. Begin grazing at the main market, the Tekka Centre. Its stalls are laden with tropical fruit, Asian vegetables, aromatic herbs and a galaxy of spices. Keep an eye out for Lim’s Coconuts & Sundry Products, where you can watch an old-school grating machine churn out fluffy white coconut pulp. Then make your way over to the market’s hawker center to fill up on real-deal biryani and delectable murtabak (stuffed savory pancakes), washed down with some creamy teh tarik (pulled tea).

Across Serangoon Rd, the Little India Arcade is filled with wall-to-wall shops, pungent aromas and Hindi film music. For sweet treats, seek out Moghul Sweets – the gulab jamun (syrup-soaked fried dough balls) and barfi (condensed milk and sugar slice) are highlights.

Planning tip: If Singapore’s frenetic pace has left you frazzled, surrender to the tranquil rejuvenation of Ayurveda instead. The Indian system of medicine is based on ancient writings that rely on a natural and holistic approach to physical and mental health. Numerous centers are scattered throughout Little India; our pick is Ayush Ayurvedic. You’ll feel the beneficial effects straight after, but typically a few sessions are necessary for the best results.

Read more: Free Things to Do in Singapore

4. Singapore Botanic Gardens

Best for first-time visitors

The National Orchid Garden in the Singapore Botanic Gardens. Al.geba/Shutterstock

The country’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Singapore Botanic Gardens are a refreshing burst of greenery amid the busy city, a ravishing sprawl of ancient rainforests, themed gardens, free concerts and alfresco gourmet spots – a taste of Singapore’s varied experiences in a single spot.

Advertisement

The top billing might go to the rare orchids at the National Orchid Garden. The 3-hectare space is a showcase of over 1000 species and 2000 hybrids, with around 600 on display at any given time. Visitors descend into the futuristic glass-walled Tropical Montane Orchidetum, which simulates the climate in a mountainous forest, before ducking inside the Tan Hoon Siang Mist House, a palaeotropical garden with highlands conditions. The VIP Orchid Garden offers a glimpse into Singapore’s tradition of orchid diplomacy, naming hybrids after royalty, world leaders and celebrities.

Planning tip: The gardens run free guided tours every Saturday (except for the fifth Saturday of the month). Register at the service desk.

Read more: Best National Parks and Gardens in Singapore

5. Pulau Ubin

Best for village life

The Chek Jawa wetlands in Pulau Ubin. Danny Ye/Shutterstock

Pulau Ubin, a tiny island off the eastern shores of Singapore, is considered by locals to be the last vestige of kampong (village) life. More than just a description of a gathering of makeshift houses made of zinc sheets and wood, the term represents a simpler time when the communal spirit was strong. This characteristic has made Pulau Ubin a destination for Singaporeans looking for authentic nostalgia.

The best way to explore the island is by bicycle – a fact evident by the many rental shops near the jetty entrance. If you have limited time, take the eastern trail as it leads to the island’s most famous sight, Chek Jawa wetlands. Walk the extensive boardwalk to spot mudskippers and fiddler crabs, or come during low tide to see carpet anemones, ribbon seagrass and the occasional horseshoe crab. At the end of the walk, climb up Jejawi Tower for panoramic views of the area.

As one of the few sites for granite mining in the early days, the western trail features three water-filled quarries that look spectacular on a sunny day. Cycle first to Petai Quarry, and pop by Butterfly Hill to see a small knoll decorated with plants that draw the fluttering creatures. Further along, you’ll come by Puaka Hill. It’s an easy 15-minute hike up to the highest viewpoint on the island, which offers stunning views of Ubin Quarry from the top. Consider dropping by Wei Tuo Fa Gong nearby, a temple from the 1950s with colorful prayer flags over a pond.

Return to the main village for a meal at one of the humble eateries. Enjoy the rustic atmosphere as well as an impressive example of a wayang (Chinese opera) stage for the traditional theatrical performances, now rarely seen on the main island.

Planning tip: Take a one-way ferry ride to the island from Changi Point Ferry Terminal for just 4 Singapore dollars per person. The independent operators will wait to fill the boat of 12 before leaving, so waiting times may vary from a few minutes to 20 minutes. Insect repellent is heavily advised.

Read more: How to Get Around in Singapore

6. Geylang

Best at night

A food stall in Geylang. Pete Burana/Shutterstock

Singapore is often seen as a sanitized place, so the fact that there are legal brothels may be a surprise to some. Limited to the even-numbered lorong (lanes) branching out from Geylang Rd, the establishments are identifiable by their open gates and red numbered signs or crimson hanging lanterns at the door. However, for many locals, the star attraction here is really the unpretentious food scene, especially after dark.

It’s all a very logical evolution, of course. Customers visited in the wee hours, and neighboring businesses adjusted their hours for the clientele. As more night owls gravitated to Geylang for supper, the neighborhood became a 24/7 food haven. Eminent Frog Porridge once earned a Michelin mention for its clay-pot delicacy, but there are other stir-fry dishes for those not into the creatures. Late-night revelers can head to never-closed 126 Dim Sum Wen Dao Shi for a delicious dumpling pick-me-up. The infamous durian takes center stage with street-side sampling at Durian Culture.

Planning tip: Safety is not an issue despite the area’s reputation, and the brothel operators mainly keep to themselves. If you do venture into their lanes, do not gawk and refrain from taking pictures and videos. Instead, if you wish to better learn about the history of the neighborhood, the independent Geylang Adventures will lead you on a vivid and respectful trail.

Read more: Things to Know Before Visiting Singapore

7. Katong

Best for Peranakan culture

Katong. Medhi33300/Getty Images

The Peranakan ethnic group emerged when early Chinese settlers married with Malay and Indonesian communities in Southeast Asia, and this fused heritage is borne out in a vibrant way in Katong. The neighborhood’s most photogenic blocks are on Koon Seng Rd, where a line of pastel terrace houses is a perfect backdrop. As you continue down Joo Chiat Rd toward East Coast Rd, the food options multiply, from spots serving the local bak kut teh (pork rib soup) to trendy cafes. You’ll also come by Old Bibik’s Peranakan Kitchen, a great option for some authentic cuisine. As you move toward East Coast Rd, try to spot one of the many eye-catching murals tucked in the alleys.

The main stretch holds more food offerings, but visit Peranakan Inn for homey classics like ayam (chicken) with buah keluak – a savory and painstaking dish made special by the earthy nuts. The glutinous rice dumplings at Kim Choo Kueh Chang are hot commodities, especially during the Mid-Autumn Festival, and Katong Laksa serves a creamy curry noodle dish.

Planning tip: Since the area is not as accessible via the subway, make the most of your outing with a visit to the nearby East Coast Park, Singapore’s largest example of the coastal ecosystem. Then visit East Coast Lagoon Food Village to sample the tasty hawker fare.

Read more: What to Eat and Drink in Singapore

8. Chinatown and Tanjong Pagar

Best for hawker food and nightlife

Hanging gardens on the Oasia Hotel in Tanjong Pagar. Yasemin Ozdemir/Shutterstock

Chinatown and Tanjong Pagar are a hotbed for hawker food or an afternoon cuppa at chic cafes. Office crowds flood Amoy Street Food Centre during lunch for traditional dishes and next-gen hawker twists. Maxwell Food Centre is one of Chinatown’s most accessible hawker centers – a solid spot to savor staples. The Chinatown Complex is a hardcore hawker experience: over 260 stalls, flooded during breakfast and lunch hours (most close by 8pm).

Later on, explore the tipples at Live Twice, evoking midcentury Japan, or Atlas, a swanky 1920s cocktail lounge with a 12m-high gin tower.

Planning tip: Tanjong Pagar hosts the island’s only LGBTQ+ nightlife spots. While not legally recognized, the community enjoys relative freedom at establishments like Tantric Bar, a local institution.

Read more: Best Hawker Centers in Singapore

9. Tiong Bahru

Best for architecture

Tiong Bahru. Tirass Trintecha/Shutterstock

Singapore’s public housing scheme first took root in Tiong Bahru in the 1930s, which is why the designs differ so greatly from today’s soaring blocks. Rather than focusing on living density, the four-story buildings are comfortably spaced apart, making the area an enjoyable place to stroll. Quiet art deco with soft curves is infused with Straits elements, like corridors reminiscent of five-foot ways, spiral staircases and light wells.

Notice the green-tinted glass used to shield residents from the harshest sun in certain areas. For the most representative take, make your way to block 55, at the junction of Tiong Bahru Rd and Tiong Poh Rd, to admire the architectural highlights of these rare early 20th-century buildings. When the area was slated for conservation, it drew the attention of the creative community, and many have quietly made their homes or businesses here. You’ll see this millennial revival as you expand your walk, spotting quaint cafes, crafty retail stores and delicious hawker fare.

Planning tip: Hip Tiong Bahru also features numerous murals. Bird Singing Corner, the most prominent, can be found on Seng Poh Lane, but make sure to head up the alley to see Pasar and Fortune Teller.

Read more: Best Things to Do in Singapore

10. Kampong Glam

Best for shopping

Haji Lane in Kampong Glam. Brostock/Getty Images

Kampong Glam has emerged as one of the best places to visit in Singapore largely thanks to its star attraction, Haji Lane. The bohemian street is as unbridled as it gets on the island, with energetic murals crawling up shophouses selling everything from clothing to trinkets. Make your way to the end at Beach Rd (where the coastline used to be before reclamation) to have a Mexican meal underneath a massive Aztec art piece at Piedra Niegra, or join the locals having some soupy prawn noodles at Blanco Court.

There’s plenty more to see past the revelry at the lane. As you come to Sultan Mosque, you’ll notice Arab St specializes in classic Middle Eastern trade items like fabrics and rugs – much like in Singapore’s early years. At Bussorah St, stop to admire the golden domes of the mosque before popping by Jamal Kazura Aromatics for some heady traditional perfumes. Then it is off to Ratianah, which sells kebayas (pinned blouses) and sarongs that exude timeless elegance (tailored options are available), or Crafune for the locally made elegant leather goods – stay for one of its crafting workshop and take home your own creation.

Planning tip: Kampong Glam’s selection of inexpensive accommodations, plus some higher-end boutique and modern hotels, makes it a good base for visitors.

Read more: Singapore on a Budget