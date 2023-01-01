River Safari

This wildlife park re-creates the habitats of numerous world-famous rivers, including the Yangtze, Mississippi and Congo. While most are underwhelming, the Mekong River and Amazon Flooded Forest exhibits are impressive, their epic aquariums rippling with giant catfish and stingrays, electric eels, red-bellied piranhas, manatees and sea cows. Another highlight is the Giant Panda Forest enclosure, home to rare red pandas and the park's famous black-and-whiters, Kai Kai and Jia Jia.

Young kids (at least 1.06cm tall) will enjoy the 10-minute Amazon River Quest Boat Ride (adult/child S$5/3), a tranquil, theme park–style tour past roaming monkeys, wild cats and exotic bird life. The ride begins with a big splash, so if you're sitting in the front row, keep feet and bags off the floor. Boat-ride time slots fill quickly, so go early. Discounted multi-park tickets are available, which includes the Singapore Zoo, Night Safari and Jurong Bird Park.

To get here catch bus 138 from the Ang Mo Kio MRT station.