Former Ford Factory

The former Ford Motors assembly plant is best remembered as the place where the British surrendered Singapore to the Japanese on 15 February 1942. It's now home to an exhibition that charts Singapore's descent into war, the three dark years of Japanese occupation and Singapore's recovery and path to independence. This sombre story is told through audio interviews, news reels and clippings, photographs, diaries and harrowing personal accounts.

Catch the MRT to Beauty World Station (take exit B) and board bus 67, 75, 170, 961, alight three stops later at After Old Jurong Rd and walk a further 150m up the road.