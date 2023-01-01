Night Safari

Electric trams glide past close to 100 species, including tigers and elephants, with more docile creatures often passing within centimetres of the trams. Walking trails lead to enclosures inaccessible by tram, though sighting the animals can be a little hit-and-miss. (In truth, many are better seen at neighbouring Singapore Zoo.) If you've got kids, the 25-minute Creatures of the Night show will thrill. Admission is timed and later slots are less crowded. Restaurants, shops and ticket counter open at 5.30pm.

Animal performances have been criticised by animal-welfare groups, who say that captivity is debilitating and stressful for animals, and that this is exacerbated by human interaction.

You'll need to catch a bus at around 10.45pm to make the last MRT train from Ang Mo Kio at 11.30pm. Otherwise, out the front there are plentiful taxis that will set you back about S$30 for a ride to the CBD. Discounted multi-park tickets are available, which include the Singapore Zoo, River Safari and Jurong Bird Park.

To get here catch bus 138 from the Ang Mo Kio MRT station.