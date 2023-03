The austere white structures and rolling hillside of the Kranji War Memorial contain the WWII graves of thousands of Allied troops. Headstones, many of which are inscribed simply with the words: 'a soldier of the 1939–1945 war', are lined in neat rows across manicured lawns. Walls are etched with the names of over 24,000 men and women who lost their lives in Southeast Asia, and registers are available for inspection.

There is no wheelchair access.