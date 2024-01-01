Heritage District

Johor Bahru

Wandering around the characterful heritage area between Jln Ibrahim and Jln Ungku Puan is a high point of any visit to Johor Bahru. Walk past colourful old shophouses filled with barbers, Ayurvedic salons, sari shops, gorgeous temples, a few modern-art galleries and old-style, as well as trendy, cafes and restaurants.

Nearby Johor Bahru attractions

1. Chinese Heritage Museum

0.08 MILES

Well-displayed exhibits chronicling the history of Chinese immigrants in this part of the Malay peninsula are the highlight of this three-storey museum…

2. Arulmigu Rajamariamman Devasthanam

0.17 MILES

This beautiful Hindu temple, with ornate carvings, devotional artwork and a tall, brightly painted gopuram (tower) entranceway, is the heart of JB's Hindu…

3. Bangunan Sultan Ibrahim

0.21 MILES

Sitting magnificently atop Bukit Timbalan, the imposing Bangunan Sultan Ibrahim is a mighty melange of colonial pomp, Islamic motifs and indigenous design…

4. Johor Bahru Old Chinese Temple

0.27 MILES

Once the centre of JB's Chinese immigrant community, and used by five different ethnic groups to worship five different Chinese gods, this small but…

5. Royal Abu Bakar Museum

0.53 MILES

The marvellous Istana Besar, once the Johor royal family’s principal palace, was flung up in Victorian style by Anglophile sultan Abu Bakar in 1866. It…

6. Arulmigu Sri Rajakaliamman

0.85 MILES

Step through the looking glass into this wonderland of a temple built from mirrors, glass and metal – not a single inch of the vaulted roof or wall has…

7. Sultan Abu Bakar Mosque

0.89 MILES

The stunning whitewashed walls and blue-tiled roof of this Victorian-inspired mosque speak of a mix of architectural influences. Built between 1892 and…

8. Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve

2.45 MILES

Sungei Buloh's 202 hectares of mangroves, mudflats, ponds and secondary rainforest are a birdwatcher's paradise, with migratory birds including egrets,…