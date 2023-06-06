Johor Bahru

Overview

Johor’s capital city of Johor Bahru (JB for short) has been repaved and replanted and is well on the way to rebranding itself, after years of being habitually criticised as a dirty, chaotic border town.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Legoland

    Legoland

    Johor Bahru

    Got kids? Asia's first Legoland offers over 70 rides and attractions, plus a waterpark that can be visited separately or as part of a package. Nearly…

  • Royal Abu Bakar Museum

    Royal Abu Bakar Museum

    Johor Bahru

    The marvellous Istana Besar, once the Johor royal family’s principal palace, was flung up in Victorian style by Anglophile sultan Abu Bakar in 1866. It…

  • Johor Bahru Old Chinese Temple

    Johor Bahru Old Chinese Temple

    Johor Bahru

    Once the centre of JB's Chinese immigrant community, and used by five different ethnic groups to worship five different Chinese gods, this small but…

  • Sultan Abu Bakar Mosque

    Sultan Abu Bakar Mosque

    Johor Bahru

    The stunning whitewashed walls and blue-tiled roof of this Victorian-inspired mosque speak of a mix of architectural influences. Built between 1892 and…

  • Bangunan Sultan Ibrahim

    Bangunan Sultan Ibrahim

    Johor Bahru

    Sitting magnificently atop Bukit Timbalan, the imposing Bangunan Sultan Ibrahim is a mighty melange of colonial pomp, Islamic motifs and indigenous design…

  • Chinese Heritage Museum

    Chinese Heritage Museum

    Johor Bahru

    Well-displayed exhibits chronicling the history of Chinese immigrants in this part of the Malay peninsula are the highlight of this three-storey museum…

  • Heritage District

    Heritage District

    Johor Bahru

    Wandering around the characterful heritage area between Jln Ibrahim and Jln Ungku Puan is a high point of any visit to Johor Bahru. Walk past colourful…

  • Arulmigu Sri Rajakaliamman

    Arulmigu Sri Rajakaliamman

    Johor Bahru

    Step through the looking glass into this wonderland of a temple built from mirrors, glass and metal – not a single inch of the vaulted roof or wall has…

