Got kids? Asia's first Legoland offers over 70 rides and attractions, plus a waterpark that can be visited separately or as part of a package. Nearly everything is hands-on, and it's not just about the bricks. Expect to crawl around, pull yourself up a tower with ropes, ride a dragon-coaster and shoot lasers at mummies. Located 19km from JB; buses to Legoland depart JB Sentral and Larkin Sentral bus terminals, or catch a taxi for RM50.

The centrepiece is Miniland, where you'll find miniature Lego versions of regional landmarks, such as the Petronas Towers and Singapore's Merlion.