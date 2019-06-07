Thow Kwang Pottery Jungle

You could spend hours perusing the overflowing shelves of brightly coloured ceramics (most imported from overseas) for sale in this pottery shop's labyrinth of rooms, but it's the 70-year-old dragon kiln that makes the trek here especially worthwhile. The last operational one of its kind in Singapore, the kiln is fired up only three to four times a year, but tours and pottery classes are run year-round.

Check the website for dates of tours and classes and when the dragon kiln will be fired. From Boon Lay MRT station, take bus 199, alight at the sixth stop and walk across Jurong Eco Park.