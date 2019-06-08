Jurong Bird Park

Home to some 400 species of feathered friends – including spectacular macaws – Jurong is a great place for young kids. Highlights include the wonderful Lory Loft forest enclosure, where you can feed colourful lories and lorikeets, and the interactive High Flyers (11am and 3pm) and Kings of the Skies (10am and 4pm). Note, however, that some birds are made to perform for humans, which is discouraged by animal-welfare groups. The park is set to relocate to Mandai by 2021.

Young ones can splash about at the Birdz of Play (11am to 5.30pm weekdays, 9am to 5.30pm weekends), a wet and dry play area with a shop selling swimwear. There's a guided tram to cart you around the park when energy levels are low. Discounted multi-park tickets are available, which includes the Singapore Zoo, River Safari and Night Safari.

To reach here catch the 194 bus from Boon Lay MRT station.