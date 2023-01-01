Flanking Jurong Lake, the Chinese Garden offers 13.5 hectares of landscaped tranquillity – perfect for an afternoon stroll and popular with photographers. The garden features numerous Chinese-style pavilions, a seven-storey pagoda (open 8am to 7pm), an impressive display of penjing (Chinese bonsai; open 9am to 5pm), and a lantern-studded Japanese Garden (5.30am to 7pm). Part of the Jurong Lake Gardens development, the Chinese Garden remains open until mid-2019 when it will temporarily close for redevelopment.

During Chinese New Year and the Mid-Autumn Festival the gardens are lit by hundreds of fairy lights and paper lanterns.