Jurong Lookout Tower

A curious relic of the 1970s (as if you couldn’t tell), this viewing tower features a stained-glass ceiling and a futuristic night-time view over the lights and flaming stacks of the Jurong Island industrial zone. Take a hike up after visiting the Jurong Bird Park.

Nearby West & Southwest Singapore attractions

1. Jurong Bird Park

0.2 MILES

Home to some 400 species of feathered friends – including spectacular macaws – Jurong is a great place for young kids. Highlights include the wonderful…

2. Chinese Garden

2.08 MILES

Flanking Jurong Lake, the Chinese Garden offers 13.5 hectares of landscaped tranquillity – perfect for an afternoon stroll and popular with photographers…

3. Science Centre Singapore

2.3 MILES

Packed with all types of push-pull-twist-and-turn gadgets, Singapore's endearingly geeky science museum electrifies curious little minds. It's as…

4. Chinese Heritage Centre

2.42 MILES

It's no must-see, but this small museum at Nanyang Technological University is worth a visit if you're seeking some off-the-radar culture. Of its three…

5. Thow Kwang Pottery Jungle

2.62 MILES

You could spend hours perusing the overflowing shelves of brightly coloured ceramics (most imported from overseas) for sale in this pottery shop's…

6. Tiger Brewery

4.37 MILES

You've been drinking its beers all holiday, so you might as well see how they're made. Visits to the Tiger Brewery are divided into two parts: the first…

7. NUS Museum

4.58 MILES

Located on the verdant campus of the National University of Singapore (NUS), this museum is one of the city's lesser-known cultural delights. Ancient…

8. Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum

4.61 MILES

What looks like a giant rock bursting with greenery is actually Singapore's high-tech, child-friendly natural history museum. The main Biodiversity…