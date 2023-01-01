Science Centre Singapore

Packed with all types of push-pull-twist-and-turn gadgets, Singapore's endearingly geeky science museum electrifies curious little minds. It's as absorbing as it is educational, covering subjects as varied as the human body, climate change, optical illusions and fire. To get here, alight at Jurong East MRT station, turn left along the covered walkway, cross the road and continue past a covered row of stalls before crossing Jurong Town Hall Rd.

On Friday nights see the stars come to life for free at The Observatory (7.30pm to 10pm).