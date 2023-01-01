Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum

What looks like a giant rock bursting with greenery is actually Singapore's high-tech, child-friendly natural history museum. The main Biodiversity Gallery delves into the origin of life using a stimulating combo of fossils, taxidermy and interactive displays. Hard to miss are Prince, Apollonia and Twinky: three 150-million-year-old Diplodocid sauropod dinosaur skeletons, two with their original skulls. Upstairs, the Heritage Gallery explores the collection's 19th-century origins, with an interesting section on Singapore's geology to boot.

There are three entry sessions per day: 10am to 1pm, 1pm to 4pm and 4pm to 7pm and the last admission is at 5.30pm. Tickets can be purchased via SISTIC or at the counter, payment is by credit card only.

To get here catch the 96 bus from Clementi MRT station.