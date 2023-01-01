Reflections at Bukit Chandu

Atop Bukit Chandu (Opium Hill) and housed in a renovated colonial-era villa, this modest yet fascinating WWII interpretive centre makes use of first-hand accounts, personal artefacts, maps and historical footage to recount the brutal fall of Singapore. The focus is on the 1st and 2nd Battalions of the Malay Regiment, who bravely but unsuccessfully attempted to defend the hill in the Battle of Pasir Panjang when the Japanese invaded in 1942.

To reach the museum, catch the MRT to Pasir Panjang station, cross the main road and walk uphill along Pepys Rd for about 15 minutes. Beside the museum is the entrance to Kent Ridge Park and the Southern Ridges walk.