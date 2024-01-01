Kent Ridge Park

This park commands views over the port and the southern islands and is usually very quiet. The canopy walk will take you through a treetop boardwalk with the call of crickets your only companion. Stop by Reflections at Bukit Chandu en route. Part of the Southern Ridges.
Nearby West & Southwest Singapore attractions
0.52 MILES
The refreshingly offbeat Haw Par Villa was the brainchild of Aw Boon Haw, the creator of the medicinal salve Tiger Balm. After Aw Boon Haw built a villa…
2. Reflections at Bukit Chandu
0.59 MILES
Atop Bukit Chandu (Opium Hill) and housed in a renovated colonial-era villa, this modest yet fascinating WWII interpretive centre makes use of first-hand…
0.6 MILES
0.86 MILES
Home to themed gardens with winding pathways, stepping stones crossing trickling streams, and prototype glasshouses, HortPark also has a children's…
5. Sri Muneeswaran Hindu Temple
0.94 MILES
This is believed to be Southeast Asia's largest shrine to Sri Muneeswaran, completed in 1998 after the original hut-and-shrine – built by Indian railway…
1.2 MILES
A former British military encampment, Gillman Barracks now houses a contemporary arts hub set in a lush landscape. Among its 11 galleries is New York’s…
1.22 MILES
New York–based gallery known for showcasing top-tier artists from across the world, including iconic photographer Steve McCurry and Singaporean artist…
1.22 MILES
This contemporary Japanese gallery showcases acclaimed Japanese artists, as well as up-and-coming Southeast Asian artists.