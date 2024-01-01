This is believed to be Southeast Asia's largest shrine to Sri Muneeswaran, completed in 1998 after the original hut-and-shrine – built by Indian railway workers in 1932 – became a victim of Queensway's widening. Interestingly, the building has no central pillars in the inner sanctum, allowing devotees a full view of rituals.
Sri Muneeswaran Hindu Temple
West & Southwest Singapore
