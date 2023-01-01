The refreshingly offbeat Haw Par Villa was the brainchild of Aw Boon Haw, the creator of the medicinal salve Tiger Balm. After Aw Boon Haw built a villa here in 1937 for his beloved brother and business partner, Aw Boon Par, the siblings began building a Chinese-mythology theme park within the grounds. Top billing goes to the Ten Courts of Hell (last entry 9.15pm), a walk-through exhibit depicting the gruesome torments awaiting sinners in the underworld.

The 9.30am daily tour (adult/child under 13 yr S$10/5) is packed with intriguing stories about the park and its colourful inhabitants. Join the Friday night Journeys to Hell tour (adult/child under 13 yr S$20/10), which explores death and the afterlife, and includes the somewhat disconcerting Hell's Museum, not for the faint-hearted.