You've been drinking its beers all holiday, so you might as well see how they're made. Visits to the Tiger Brewery are divided into two parts: the first is a 45-minute tour of the place, including the brewhouse and the packaging hall; the second is the real highlight – 45 minutes of free beer tasting in the wood-and-leather Tiger Tavern. Tours run on the hour from 1-5pm and must be booked in advance.

Children under 18 years old will only be admitted with an adult and are not allowed any alcoholic drinks.