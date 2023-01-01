Chestnut Park

Set over 81 hectares, making it Singapore's largest nature park, it has 8.2km of bike trails ranging from beginner to hell-bent crazy. Two skill parks are also available for bikers to practise their moves; those who prefer to use their feet are also catered for with designated hiking trails – running adjacent to the bike trails, they're separated from them by a barrier. Bring water, sunscreen and mosquito repellent.

With the closest bus stop 2km away, it's not the easiest place to get to. A taxi from the city will cost approximately S$16. Mountain bikes can be hired at the entrance (per hour from S$15).