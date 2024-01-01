Let your own little critters go wild at Rainforest Kidzworld, a Technicolor play area complete with slides, swings and a carousel. Kids can also ride ponies (height restrictions apply), feed farmyard animals, laugh at the crazy antics of the animal friend show and squeal to their heart's content in the wet-play area. Swimwear is available for purchase.
