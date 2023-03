If you only have time for one part of Pulau Ubin, make it this part. Skirting the island's southeast, Chek Jawa Wetlands features a 1km coastal boardwalk that will have you strolling over the sea and through a protected mangrove swamp to the 20m-high Jejawi Tower. Climb it for sweeping coastal and jungle views. You can't bring your bike into the reserve, so rent one with a lock and secure it to the bike stands at the entrance.