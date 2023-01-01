German Girl Shrine

Housed in a wooden hut beside an Assam tree, this shrine is one of the island's quirkier sights. Legend has it that the young daughter of a German coffee plantation manager was running away from British troops who had come to arrest her parents during WWI and fell fatally into the quarry behind her house. Somewhere along the way, this daughter of a Roman Catholic family became a Taoist deity, whose help some Chinese believers seek for good health and lottery numbers.

The shrine is now filled with all manner of trinkets, including many bottles of nail polish. One hopes the little girl approves; her ghost is said to haunt the area to this day.