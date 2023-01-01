Pasir Ris Park

Stretching a couple of kilometres along the northeast coast, a short walk from Pasir Ris MRT station, this peaceful, 70-hectare waterside park has no shortage of family-friendly activities. Rent a bike to get around, or hoof it and explore the 6-hectare mangrove boardwalk – go during low tide to see little crabs scurrying in the mud. There are 65 barbecue pits, bookable and payable (S$12 to S$20) on the website, which makes it one of Singapore's most popular picnic spots.

Flanking the eastern side of the park, Downtown East mall is a handy spot to grab a bite. Alternatively, look out for the several bars within the park.