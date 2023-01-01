The low-slung buildings are modern, but Changi Village maintains its village atmosphere; the lively hawker centre next to the bus terminus is the focal point. Changi Beach (where thousands of Singaporean civilians were executed during WWII), lapped by the waters of the Straits of Johor, is lousy for swimming, but there’s a good stretch of sand. The ferry terminal for catching a bumboat to Pulau Ubin is located opposite the hawker centre.

Just beyond the ferry terminal is the starting point of the Changi Point Coastal Walk, a relaxing 2.2km-long boardwalk that traverses mangroves, a sandy beach and the verdant grounds of government holiday villas.