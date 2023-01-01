Loyang Tua Pek Kong Temple

Adorned with large wooden carvings, swirling dragons, and hundreds of colourful effigies of deities, gods and saints, this modern temple embodies the Singaporean approach to spirituality, hosting three religions – Hinduism, Buddhism and Taoism – under one vast roof. There's even a shrine devoted to Datuk Kung, a saint of Malay mysticism and Chinese Taoist practices. Off the beaten path, it's worth the trip if you're en route to Changi Village. Get off bus 9 at the Loyang Valley condominium and walk in.