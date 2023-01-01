A 10-minute bumboat ride (motorised sampan) from Changi Point Ferry Terminal lands you on the shores of Pulau Ubin. Singaporeans like to wax nostalgic about Ubin’s kampung (village) atmosphere and it has thus far resisted the lure of cashed-up developers. It remains a rural, unkempt expanse of jungle. Tin-roofed buildings bake in the sun, chickens squawk and panting dogs slump in the dust. The best way to get around is by bike (per day S$6 to S$25).

Trundle off on your bike and see where the road takes you. For those keen on scraping their knees, there’s Ketam Mountain Bike Park, with over a dozen trails of varying difficulty. You can also take a trip to the Chek Jawa Wetlands in the island’s east. A 1km coastal boardwalk takes you out to sea and loops back through the mangrove swamp and the 20m-high Jejawi Tower offers stunning views of the area. There are several places to eat near the ferry terminal – or if nothing takes your fancy head back to the mainland and the flavour-packed Changi Village Hawker Centre.