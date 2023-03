Although not really a tourist sight, Pulau Ubin's only village of note is a ramshackle time capsule of Singapore's past and an interesting place to wander around. Fish traps and the skeletal remains of abandoned jetties poke out of the muddy water, stray cats prowl for birds, and docile dogs laze around on the sleepy streets. It's also the gateway to the island and home to the ferry terminal, bike-hire shops and the island's only restaurants.