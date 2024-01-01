Sitting on a small hillock overlooking a pond filled with carp and turtles, this 80-year-old temple decorated with thousands of prayer flags, contains a number of shrines surrounded by a huge variety of statuettes and iconography. Be greeted by the large golden Buddha as you enter. Take the first right after the Jelutong Bridge on Jln Jelutong.
Wei Tuo Fa Gong Temple
