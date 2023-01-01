Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple

Awash with the frenetic click of chien tung (Chinese fortune sticks), this is one of Singapore's busiest (and according to devotees, luckiest) temples. It's dedicated to the goddess of mercy, Kuan Yin (Guan Yin), a much-loved bestower of good fortune. Flower sellers and fortune tellers swarm around the entrance, while, further up the street, believers rub the belly of a large bronze Buddha Maitreya for extra luck.

In a very Singaporean case of religious pragmatism, worshippers also offer prayers at the polychromatic Sri Krishnan Temple next door.