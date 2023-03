Completed in 1910, the Abdul Gafoor Mosque serves up a storybook fusion of Moorish, South Indian and Victorian architectural styles. Look out for the elaborate sundial crowning its main entrance, each of its 25 rays decorated with Arabic calligraphy denoting the names of 25 prophets. The sundial is the only one of its kind in the world.

Visitors are welcome and modesty cloaks are available to borrow for free. Pointing cameras at people during prayer time is not allowed.