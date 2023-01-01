Indian Heritage Centre

Delve into the origins and heritage of Singapore's Indian community at this S$12 million state-of-the-art museum. Divided into five themes, its hundreds of historical and cultural artefacts, maps, archival footage and multimedia displays explore everything from early interactions between South Asia and Southeast Asia to Indian cultural traditions and the contributions of Indian Singaporeans to the development of the island nation. Among the more extraordinary objects is a 19th-century Chettinad doorway, intricately adorned with 5000 minute carvings.

Inspired by the baoli (Indian stepped well), the museum's architecture is equally intriguing. As night falls, the building's translucent facade transforms into a giant tapestry of sorts, showcasing the richly coloured mural behind it.