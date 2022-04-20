Seemingly pulled from the pages of the Arabian Nights, Singapore's largest mosque is nothing short of enchanting, designed in the Saracenic style and…
Little India & Kampong Glam
Little India is Singapore trapped in its gritty past – it's frenetic, messy and fun. Spice traders spill their wares across its five-foot ways and Indian labourers swarm into the area each weekend. Kampong Glam, the former home of the local sultan, is an eclectic mix of Islamic stores and eateries, hipster bars and boutiques.
Explore Little India & Kampong Glam
- Sultan Mosque
Seemingly pulled from the pages of the Arabian Nights, Singapore's largest mosque is nothing short of enchanting, designed in the Saracenic style and…
- IIndian Heritage Centre
Delve into the origins and heritage of Singapore's Indian community at this S$12 million state-of-the-art museum. Divided into five themes, its hundreds…
- Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple
Little India's most colourful, visually stunning temple is dedicated to the ferocious goddess Kali, depicted wearing a garland of skulls, ripping out the…
- Malay Heritage Centre
The Kampong Glam area is the historic seat of Malay royalty, resident here before the arrival of Raffles, and the istana (palace) on this site was built…
- KKwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple
Awash with the frenetic click of chien tung (Chinese fortune sticks), this is one of Singapore's busiest (and according to devotees, luckiest) temples. It…
- AAbdul Gafoor Mosque
Completed in 1910, the Abdul Gafoor Mosque serves up a storybook fusion of Moorish, South Indian and Victorian architectural styles. Look out for the…
- SSri Srinivasa Perumal Temple
Dedicated to Vishnu, this temple dates from 1855, but the striking, 20m-tall gopuram (tower) is a S$300,000 1966 add-on. Inside are statues of Vishnu,…
- LLittle India Arcade
This modest but colourful area of wall-to-wall shops, pungent aromas and Hindi film music is a welcome contrast to the prim modernity of many parts of the…
- SSri Vadapathira Kaliamman Temple
Dedicated to Kaliamman, the Destroyer of Evil, this South Indian temple began life in 1870 as a modest shrine but underwent a significant facelift in 1969…
