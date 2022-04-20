Little India & Kampong Glam

Little India is Singapore trapped in its gritty past – it's frenetic, messy and fun. Spice traders spill their wares across its five-foot ways and Indian labourers swarm into the area each weekend. Kampong Glam, the former home of the local sultan, is an eclectic mix of Islamic stores and eateries, hipster bars and boutiques.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Little India & Kampong Glam.

  • See

    Sultan Mosque

    Seemingly pulled from the pages of the Arabian Nights, Singapore's largest mosque is nothing short of enchanting, designed in the Saracenic style and…

  • See

    Indian Heritage Centre

    Delve into the origins and heritage of Singapore's Indian community at this S$12 million state-of-the-art museum. Divided into five themes, its hundreds…

  • See

    Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple

    Little India's most colourful, visually stunning temple is dedicated to the ferocious goddess Kali, depicted wearing a garland of skulls, ripping out the…

  • See

    Malay Heritage Centre

    The Kampong Glam area is the historic seat of Malay royalty, resident here before the arrival of Raffles, and the istana (palace) on this site was built…

  • See

    Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple

    Awash with the frenetic click of chien tung (Chinese fortune sticks), this is one of Singapore's busiest (and according to devotees, luckiest) temples. It…

  • See

    Abdul Gafoor Mosque

    Completed in 1910, the Abdul Gafoor Mosque serves up a storybook fusion of Moorish, South Indian and Victorian architectural styles. Look out for the…

  • See

    Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple

    Dedicated to Vishnu, this temple dates from 1855, but the striking, 20m-tall gopuram (tower) is a S$300,000 1966 add-on. Inside are statues of Vishnu,…

  • See

    Little India Arcade

    This modest but colourful area of wall-to-wall shops, pungent aromas and Hindi film music is a welcome contrast to the prim modernity of many parts of the…

  • See

    Sri Vadapathira Kaliamman Temple

    Dedicated to Kaliamman, the Destroyer of Evil, this South Indian temple began life in 1870 as a modest shrine but underwent a significant facelift in 1969…

