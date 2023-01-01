Sakya Muni Buddha Gaya Temple

Dominating this temple is a 15m-tall, 300-tonne Buddha. Keeping him company is an eclectic cast of deities, including Kuan Yin (Guan Yin; the Chinese goddess of mercy) and, interestingly, the Hindu deities Brahma and Ganesh. The yellow tigers flanking the entrance symbolise protection and vitality, while the huge mother-of-pearl Buddha footprint to your left as you enter is reputedly a replica of the footprint on top of Adam's Peak in Sri Lanka.

The footprint's 108 auspicious marks distinguish a Buddha foot from any other 2m-long foot. The temple was founded by a Thai monk in 1927 and stands opposite the Taoist Leong San See Temple.