Architecture goes easy-wipe at the golden-domed Malabar Muslim Jama-ath Mosque, a curious creation clad entirely in striking blue geometric tiles. This is the only mosque on the island dedicated to Malabar Muslims from the South Indian state of Kerala, and though the building was commenced in 1956, it wasn't officially opened until 1963 due to cash-flow problems. The better-late-than-never motif continued with the tiling, which was only completed in 1995.