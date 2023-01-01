Hajjah Fatimah Mosque

Singapore's 'Leaning Tower of Pisa' is the minaret at this curious mosque, sloping about six degrees off-centre due to the sandy soil on which the structure stands. The mosque itself is intriguing for its idiosyncratic architecture, which blends Middle Eastern and British styles. Among its features is a stained-glass dome roof. Constructed in 1846, the building is named after Melaka-born Singaporean philanthropist Hajjah Fatimah, whose home once stood on the site.