Leong San See Temple

Dating from 1917, this relatively modest temple is dedicated to goddess of mercy Kuan Yin (Guan Yin). The temple's name translates as Dragon Mountain Temple, and both its wooden beams and tiled roof ridge are decorated with animated dragons, chimera, flowers and human figures. To get here from Little India, walk north up Serangoon Rd then, opposite Beatty Rd, turn left through a decorative yellow-and-red archway emblazoned with the Chinese characters for the temple (寺山龍) and you'll find it at the lane's end.

The temple stands opposite the Buddhist Sakya Muni Buddha Gaya Temple, also known as the Temple of 1000 lights.