Dedicated to Vishnu, this temple dates from 1855, but the striking, 20m-tall gopuram (tower) is a S$300,000 1966 add-on. Inside are statues of Vishnu, Lakshmi and Andal, and Vishnu's bird-mount Garuda. The temple is the starting point for a colourful, wince-inducing street parade during the Thaipusam festival: to show their devotion, many participants pierce their bodies with hooks and skewers.