Welcome to Asia
From the nomadic steppes of Kazakhstan to the frenetic streets of Hanoi, Asia is a continent so full of intrigue, adventure, solace and spirituality that it has fixated and confounded travellers for centuries.
Ancient Civilisations
This continent has contributed a cast of villains and heroes to global history. Most of the significant achievements of the modern world had their infancy in Asia. Historic trading routes sliced across epic terrain as expanding empires competed to trade goods and ideas throughout the continent and beyond. Asia’s ambitious civilisations ultimately gave rise to some of the world’s most revolutionary ideas and important technology. Ancient wonders and sacred spaces abound across the continent, from the Great Wall of China and the temples of Angkor to lesser-known marvels in Myanmar, Nepal and Afghanistan.
Vast Landscapes
From sublime coastlines to snow-capped mountains, the majestic Mekong River to wildlife infested jungle, Asian landscapes hold an immediacy and vibrancy that captivates and enchants. Immense expanses of desert flow down from inhospitable mountains, which in turn give way to seemingly impenetrable forests. In a land where tigers still roam free (though far from noisy tourists) nature continues to be the driving force in many peoples’ lives. Virtually every climate on the globe is represented here; take a trek over the Gobi’s arching dunes or sun yourself on the sand-fringed tropical islands of the South China Sea.
Food to Live By
Is there any greater place to eat than Asia? The continent has exported its cuisines the world over: India’s red hot curries, China’s juicy dumplings, Vietnam’s steaming bowls of pho soup and Thailand’s heaping plates of pàt tai (pad Thai) noodles are known and loved across the globe. Eating here can be both a joyous and chaotic affair: forks are forsaken in favour of fingers or chopsticks and food is enjoyed with unrivalled gusto. Whether settling down for a Michelin-starred meal in one of Singapore’s finest restaurants or pulling up a plastic stool on a Bangkok street, hungry travellers will never be bored by the diversity of Asia’s cuisines.
Glimpse of the Future
Gleaming skyscrapers, whooshing magnetic trains, shiny smartphones: in Asia, the future is now. China is charging its way into the 21st century with its economy developing at a head-spinning pace, while South Korea boasts some of the fastest internet speeds in the world and India is a hub of growing technology. A frenetic buzz surrounds urban Asia: the fashion, culture and business in the continent’s metropolises easily challenge the biggest European and American cities for their status as global hubs. This ever-evolving modernity can make for some incredibly special travel experiences: watch rice paddies flash by from a high-speed train, pick up a shiny new laptop in a Hong Kong electronics market or go to a robot cabaret show in Japan.
Top experiences in Asia
Mt Fuji, Lake Ashi and Bullet Train Day Trip from Tokyo
After morning pickup at select hotels or designated meeting location in Tokyo, relax as your deluxe coach cruises along a scenic 2.5-hour route to Mt Fuji Visitor Center. Learn about the history and geology of Japan’s highest mountain from your guide and the informational exhibits about the revered mountain. From the second floor observation deck, you can get great views of Mt Fuji on a clear day. After seeing the Visitor Center, return to your coach and proceed to Mt Fuji’s 5th Station, located about halfway up the mountain at 7,545 feet (2,300m). Take in the shrines, torii gates and shops that sell souvenirs, along with views of Mt Fuji and the surrounding lakes (subject to weather conditions). Soak in the invigorating atmosphere of 5th Station; you might even spot some climbers preparing for their adventure. Then have time to enjoy Japanese-style lunch (if you select the "+ Lunch" option at checkout). Otherwise, you have the option to buy your own meal.After having a bite to eat, drive to nearby Lake Ashi, located in Hakone National Park. Step aboard your boat for a short cruise across the lake. Admire the spectacular scenery of pristine waters surrounded by Mt Komagatake, Mt Fuji and other mountains. Disembark from the boat and head to the Mt Komagatake Ropeway, an aerial tram that takes you from the shores of Lake Ashi to the top of Mt Komagatake. Have time to walk around the mountain top and take in amazing views of Lake Ashi, the Owakudani volcanic valley and majestic Mt Fuji. After visiting Hakone, transfer by coach to the evening bullet train (Shinkansen) for your return to Tokyo, where your guide will tell you how to get back to your hotel.Please note: Views around Mt Fuji are always subject to weather conditions as mountain weather is notoriously unpredictable. Visibility tends to be better during the colder months, in the early morning and late evening.
Singapore Zoo with Transfer, Breakfast with Orangutans Option
Meet your guide upon hotel pickup in Singapore for a comfortable, air-conditioned ride first to the ticket collection center, then to the Singapore Zoo. Located on the northern part of the island, the zoo boasts a new concept in animal keeping that features landscaped gardens where animals roam freely in naturalistic habitats. The 64-acre (26-hectare) wildlife park, nestled within the lush Mandai rainforest, is home to 3,600 animals representing more than 300 species of mammals, birds and reptiles. If you’ve booked the optional upgrade, start with a jungle breakfast among an amazing family of orangutans (see below) before boarding the open tram for your morning tour. Those who do not select the breakfast option have free time to explore the zoo at leisure before the guided portion begins. Then hop aboard a tram for an informative ride around the open spaces that are specially designed to replicate the natural environments of the critters, from the Himalayan foothills to the Southeast Asian rainforest. There are protective barriers that keep you a safe distance from animals such as zebras and elephants, but you can expect a number of amazing creatures to come right up to your tram as you travel. Along the way, you will stop to get out and explore on foot, too. With commentary highlighting the plight of these magnificent creatures, Singapore Zoo hopes to inspire in its guests a respect and deep appreciation of nature.
Singapore's Chinatown Trishaw Night Tour with Transfer
Start your tour with a pickup from your centrally located Singapore city or Sentosa Island hotel. Board your air-conditioned coach with your guide and enjoy the views as you travel to Singapore’s downtown district. Begin in Chinatown, a prettily illuminated warren of markets, eateries and stalls bursting with activity. As you walk, learn from your guide about its origins as the first home of Singapore’s early Chinese immigrants. Savor the atmosphere and history of the bustling, temple-dotted lanes, and stop at a Chinese medicine hall to learn about traditional Chinese medical practices. Hear how herbs and activities like tai chi and acupuncture have been used since ancient times to stay healthy. After dinner at a Chinatown restaurant, browse the myriad of stalls in the fascinating Night Market, where you can bargain with local vendors for gifts and souvenirs. Then board a 2-seater trishaw for a memorable ride. Be swept up in the captivating street theater around you as your cyclist-chauffeur pedals you through the Night Market and Chinatown to Clarke Quay.Leave your trishaw here and enjoy a Singapore River cruise on a bumboat, a modern version of the old cargo vessels that once plied the river. Admire the illuminated skyscrapers and glimpse the iconic Merlion statue and the three towers of the Marina Bay Sands complex along the way.
Tokyo Narita International Airport Arrival Transfer to Hotel
Upon arrival at Narita International Airport (NRT), simply proceed to the arrivals terminal. A professional and friendly shuttle service representative will be waiting for you with your name on the name board. No prior reconfirmation is required.Offering door-to-door service, this Tokyo arrival shuttle transfer is an easy start to your vacation in the 'vertical city'!The covered areas include any hotel or ryokan within Central Tokyo's fifteen wards or the Maihama area. Central Tokyo's fifteen wards include: Arakawa Bunkyo Chiyoda Chuo Edogawa Koto Minato Ota Shibuya Shinagawa Shinjuku Sumida Taito Toshima Though they will be briefed on your destination, we cannot guarantee an English-speaking driver. Local operator can provide an English-speaking assistant upon request for a fee of JPY 6,000.Please click 'View Additional Info' for detailed meetup locations.At time of booking, you MUST include the following flight and hotel details: Airline Flight Number Arrival Date and Time in Japan Hotel Name, Address and Phone Number Total Number of Luggage
Lantau Island: Giant Buddha at Po Lin, Tung Chung Cable Car
Your Lantau Island tour in Hong Kong begins with hotel pickup, followed by an express ferry ride across Hong Kong Harbour. When you reach Lantau Island with your guide, board a coach to beautiful Cheung Sha Beach – Hong Kong's longest beach. From here, head to the unique Tai O fishing village, where you’ll find local fishermen's homes built on stilts. Your scenic coach journey will take you up a winding mountain road to Ngong Ping Plateau, where the majestic Tian Tan Buddha sits near the Po Lin Monastery. Popularly known as the Big Buddha or Giant Buddha, the statue reaches more than 111 feet (34 meters) high, making it the world's largest seated, outdoor bronze Buddha. You'll have ample time to enjoy a guided Big Buddha tour, including the colorful Po Lin Monastery and its Giant Buddha Exhibition Hall. A short walk away is the Wisdom Path, where an ancient prayer is inscribed on a series of wooden columns set in a figure eight to signify infinity. Enjoy a traditional Buddhist vegetarian meal at the monastery, followed by an optional visit to the culturally themed Ngong Ping Village, which offers a range of regional street performances, shows and demonstrations, as well as multimedia attractions. Your tour of Lantau Island in Hong Kong concludes with a descent down the mountain aboard the Ngong Ping 360 sky rail cable car to the Ngong Ping Plateau – a 3-mile (5.7 km) distance away. This 25-minute journey across Tung Chung Bay offers breathtaking panoramic views of the South China Sea along with the awe-inspiring Giant Buddha nestled in the lush mountains landscape. From Tung Chung Village, return to Kowloon or Hong Kong Island by coach. Please note: This tour is NOT recommended for elderly or disabled passengers due to restricted access on and off the ferryboat and Ngong Ping cable car. (Cable car subject to operational and weather conditions)
Tokyo 1-Day Tour: Meiji Shrine, Asakusa Temple, Bay Cruise
After morning pickup from selected hotels, travel by comfortable coach to the Meiji Shrine, which was dedicated to the Emperor and Empress in 1926. Hear from your guide why the Meiji Shrine is Tokyo’s most popular and important Shinto shrine while you stroll around the buildings and gardens. Return to the coach and drive past the towering Japanese House of Parliament en route to the Imperial Palace East Garden. Located outside the Imperial Palace on the grounds of a former Edo-era castle, the expansive grounds contain a tea pavilion, traditional Japanese garden, a moat and stone walls.Next, walk along Nakamise Shopping Street, a colorful promenade lined with food stands and souvenir shops that leads up to Tokyo's oldest and most significant Buddhist temple, Asakusa Kannon Temple (also known as Senso-ji). Your guide takes you through the market to tour the magnificent architecture, shrines, and Japanese gardens around the temple. Leave Asakusa Kannon Temple and drive by the celebrated Ginza shopping district with its eye-popping neon lights, department stores and giant theaters. Then sit down for a Western-style lunch at Pastel-Tei restaurant, which overlooks Hamarikyu Garden, Tokyo’s only surviving seaside garden from the Edo period. (In 2017, you'll head to Yurakucho to join a traditional Japanese dance activity before enjoying a lunch buffet.)When you finish your meal, board a large boat for a 1-hour cruise around Tokyo Bay. Snap photos of Tokyo’s skyline and iconic sights such as Rainbow Bridge. At the end of your cruise, check out the futuristic waterfront shopping district called Aqua City Odaiba. Keep an eye out for architectural fancies in this area, including the Fuji TC Building, Tokyo Big Sight, and Telecom Center.Your tour ends at Tokyo Station as you make your own way to your hotel.Please note: On Mondays, Fridays and other days when the Imperial Palace East Garden is closed, you will visit Imperial Palace Plaza instead.